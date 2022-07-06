Four Winds Casinos opens recruitment center in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Four Winds Casinos continues to expand in South Bend, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is looking for more staff.

And to help, they’ve opened a new recruitment center. The center in Erskine Plaza will be used to help find candidates to work at the casino.

The expansion of Four Winds South Bend has created 350 construction jobs and will create an additional 350 to 400 new jobs at the casino once construction is complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Part-time and full-time positions for the casino are available, ranging from serving drinks, to working tables, security, and more.

“Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for the applicants when they come in,” says Torie Winchester, vice president of human resources. “So, centering ourselves in Erskine Plaza felt like a really good location for the South Bend residents to be able to come in have to opportunity to interview, complete their application, and have a local spot for their on-boarding, drug screening, and things of that nature.”

Rates start $15 an hour for non-tipped jobs, and $6.25 for tipped ones.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.