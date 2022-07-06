Four Winds Casinos to open new recruitment center in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casinos continues to expand in South Bend and they’re looking for more staff!

On Tuesday, Four Winds unveiled plans for a new recruitment center in town.

The center would be located in Erskine Plaza off of E. Ireland Road. It’s primary function will be to help out with finding candidates to work at the expanded casino.

Part-time and full-time positions for the casino are available ranging from serving drinks, to working tables, security, and more.

Rates start $15 an hour for non-tipped jobs, and $6.25 for tipped ones.

Construction is expected to be complete sometime early next year.

