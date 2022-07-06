Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: AM Storms, Warm and Humid by Afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms will linger through the morning with temperatures rising back into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Hot and humid Wednesday afternoon. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms will move across Michiana during the morning. A few storms could contain strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. By 8am most of the storms will move out of the area. A few isolated storms will linger in portions of Michiana through the late morning as clouds begin to clear. Temperatures will rise during the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s likely. Humidity will remain high and a heat index in the low 90s is possible during the afternoon. High of 86 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower. Otherwise mostly dry overnight in Michiana. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and stay very muggy. Low of 68 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to begin the day with increasing cloud cover as we head into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain very warm with higher humidity sticking around. Highs will get into the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon. During the evening we will see a few storms begin to pop up to the west and move across Michiana. Some storms are possible overnight and into Friday morning as well. High of 87 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms are likely during the morning. Some of the thunderstorms will contain heavy rain and have the potential for some gusty winds and lightning. By the morning commute it will remain very unsettled with the chance for some of those thunderstorms to stick around through the late morning before the skies begin to clear. Going from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny by the late afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler with lower humidity. Temperatures staying in the lower 80s during the afternoon. High of 82 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: After the skies clear we will remain dry and mostly sunny through the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s and lower humidity will be possible as well. Most of next week will be sunny and dry with a few chances for some scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s for most of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, July 5th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 93

Tuesday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.87″

