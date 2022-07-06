Fire closes Curious Kids’ Museum for the rest of the summer

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a fire broke out at the Curious Kids’ Museum in Saint Joseph, Michigan.

“The structure looks pretty good, we do see one trust that might have burned through so obviously we’ll get inspectors and get that, but the contents. We have entire exhibits that have already been deemed total losses,” said Lori Marcianiak, the Executive Director at the Curious Kids’ Museum.

Marcianiak said that when she and other employees arrived that morning, they didn’t see any signs of a fire, but they definitely smelled one.

“We came to work yesterday, got here twenty minutes before we opened. Went in the building, there was a crazy electrical smell like something was burning. Went to check servers, electrical boxes, didn’t really see much,” she said.

According to Marcianiak, they began looking through the exhibits, before they noticed a hazy smoke coming from one.

“It wasn’t rolling smoke, never saw flames, but I thought, okay this is bad. Got all of the employees out, called 9-1-1,” Marcianiak said.

First responders were able to find a fire located in the attic, and put it out.

However, putting out the fire required a lot of water and foam, which in turn, destroyed most of the contents of several exhibits.

“One exhibit can go between 50 and 65 thousand,” Marcianiak said.

Meaning the museum has been left with hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses, and put out of business during their most active time of the year.

“Well the summer is our busiest time. The 16 weeks of the year; 13 weeks at summer, 2 weeks at Christmas break and 2 weeks at Spring break are our busiest times, so this is super unfortunate. It could be up to you know, 20,000 kids that will miss out,” said Marcianiak.

For now, operations have moved to the Curious Kid’s Discovery Zone, that will now be open six days a week, instead of three.

If you would like to help the museum with restorations, you can donate here.

