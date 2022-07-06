Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a structure fire at a duplex. They were initially told there were four children inside at the time of the fire, but no children were found during their investigation.

However, fire officials say there was one person inside who made it out. That was person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Crews also found a dead dog inside the residence.

No other injuries were reported. The house next door had no damage.

The investigation is ongoing, but fire officials say there is a possibility that the fire was intentionally started based on the damage.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

