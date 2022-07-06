Advertisement

Air traffic control cannot handle summer travel, United Airlines says

A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday evening, June 30.(J. David Ake | AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - United Airlines is sounding the alarm and telling its staff there are more summer flights than air traffic controllers can handle, an issue that could contribute to more flight disruptions this summer.

United’s chief operating officer voiced his frustration in a memo to staff, saying until there are more air traffic controllers, they expect the U.S aviation system to remain challenged this summer.

He noted the situation is particularly bad in New York and Florida.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with the heads of airlines last month and said Tuesday that he disagrees.

Buttigieg said air traffic control staffing is not to blame for most delays and cancellations this summer. He said there are other issues at play, like airlines pushing pilots into early retirement.

According to AAA, approximately 48 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday weekend. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS, WSB, CNN)

