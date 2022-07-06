ADEC kicks off virtual fundraiser

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - ADEC is an agency that’s been in our community for more than 70 years.

The non-profit serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

And right now, a fundraiser is underway to support the programs ADEC offers. Picture Possibilities is a social media fundraiser with fun challenges.

Each week throughout the month of July, participants are encouraged to complete different challenges, snap pictures or videos of them completing a challenge, and then post it on social media with #PicturePossibilities.

The different challenges include:

July 3-9: Active Challenge

July 10-16: Arts Challenge

July 17-23: Funny Challenge

July 24-30: Food Challenge

After completing each challenge, participants are encouraged to tag their friends on social media and invite them to donate to ADEC by visiting ADECinc.com/picture

The money raised this month will go directly to the programs ADEC offers.

“For the individuals we serve, it allows for our community to not only see the work we do but to see the amazing abilities of our neighbors with disabilities,” said Troy Smith, director of community outreach.

There are other ways you can help support ADEC’s mission. You can stop by the Bristol location and buy a delicious cup of coffee from the Gaining Grounds coffee shop.

Or you can purchase a piece of artwork from Art by ADEC.

“Everything that’s here is done by the clients,” said Scott Fowler, the manager. “Know that the price that’s on the back…the person who created it gets half of that and the other half goes right back into the art program.”

And right now, many downtown Elkhart businesses are supporting ADEC all month by hosting a scavenger hunt. Participants can win gift baskets, gift cards and hotel stays.

Then on July 30th, ADEC will host a celebration at the Elkhart Civic Plaza from 11am – 3pm. There will be fun for the entire family.

