Acclaimed artists bring street murals to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Watching paint dry doesn’t have to be boring! Especially when that paint is being applied by a professional muralist!

Wednesday marked the start of mural mania in South Bend. Walls were prepped as part of their conversion to becoming canvas.

Throughout the rest of the week, professional artists from all over the country will come to leave their mark on the city.

“It makes people’s day I think you know, it brings people together it’s simple, it’s community, and I hope that this is kind of opening eyes to other building owners in the city as well, just to what can happen with the city with the art that’s going up,” said Alex Ann Allen, a South Bend native and featured muralist.

“It’s just a beautifying of the whole city, you know we’re happy to be a small part of that,” said Quinn Young, of The General Deli & Cafe.

Plans had called for five artists to create five murals on five South Bend buildings this week.

However, one of the artists came down with COVID, and will have to make his contribution at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.