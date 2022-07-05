What is the future for Mishawka’s City Hall?

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s city government has outgrown the current City Hall building, and are set to move before labor day.

“We are actually getting ready to move locations for the first time since the mid 1980s,” says Dave Wood, Mishawaka’s Mayor.

The city government may be ready to move out, but reassures that the building still has a lot of life left in it, and want to make sure it will be left in good hands.

“One of the things that we want to leave behind is a building, a property that fits in well in the neighborhood. That is not a burden on the neighborhood or doesn’t cause quality of life issues in the neighborhood. So, we are very deliberate about what we would like to see happen in this building,” says Mayor Wood.

Located in a great neighborhood just outside of downtown, the current city hall building has gained a lot of attention from potential buyers, but Mayor Wood says they want to make sure whoever moves in, will use the building to its full potential.

“We want to make sure that this building’s potential is fully utilized. It is an old school, so it’s got classrooms that we operate out of now that’s less efficient for a city hall or an office setting, but might be very good to service families and children. So, having somebody like the United Way, Boys and Girls Club, Head Start come in. This might be ideally suited for them,” Mayor Wood says.

The building comes with a good sized parking lot, residual property, and a nice park, perfect for a playground.

Mayor Wood tells 16 News Now that if the right partnership comes to fruition, they’ll even cut them a great deal.

“We’ll likely sell it to them for the great price of a dollar,” Mayor Wood says.

Plans are not yet set in stone for new property owners, but the city does have a good idea of what kind of organization they want to fill the space.

