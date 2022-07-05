St. Joseph County sells parcel of land to Notre Dame for $1

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - You can’t buy much for $1 these days, but that was the price of a long, skinny parcel of real estate off Burdette Street that St. Joseph County agreed to sell to the University of Notre Dame on Tuesday.

The university currently owns the surrounding parcels.

“I don’t think you could build anything unless you put a little lemonade stand out there,” says St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter. “But if you go out there and see it, once you visibly check it like I did, to me it was just a no-brainer.”

The small, odd-shaped parcel has just 22 feet of frontage. The university has agreed to pay property taxes on the lot, and to be responsible for the property’s upkeep.

