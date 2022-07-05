Redistricted maps debut in Michigan primary

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Michiganders may have noticed current state lawmakers will no longer serve their district in the August primary.

Tasked with revising the maps, the newly formed Michigan Independent Citizen Redistricting Commission (MICRC) met with voters statewide and in 2021 modified the districts for the various state races and congressional districts. Berrien County, for example, is now split into two congressional districts.

“I think one of the most salient examples of that is in Berrien County. For like time immemorial, we were in the Sixth Congressional District,” remarked Joey Andrews, Democratic candidate for the Michigan 38th State House seat.

New voting changes coming to Michigan (WNDU)

After Michigan voters approved a 2018 ballot proposal, redistricting power shifted from state lawmakers to the 13-member MICRC, which is comprised of four Republicans, four Democrats, and five Independents.

“It was a pretty resounding, you know, way for the people to say, ‘Hey, you know, we don’t want the politicians drawing the maps. We want people to choose their politicians, not politicians to choose their voters,’” remarked Anthony Eid, Independent representative on the MICRC.

New voting changes coming to Michigan (WNDU)

When meeting with voters in southwest Michigan, Eid recalled citizens feeling more a part of the counties near the state line.

“So there was a real big push to, to kind of combine all of the border counties into one border community of interest. And that’s what we ended up doing,” said Eid.

Others, like Andrews, with Berrien County Democrats, think the changes make state races more competitive.

“That, you know, should make the democracy more representative in the state, should hold politicians more accountable for the votes they’re taking,” said Andrews.

New voting changes coming to Michigan. (WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.