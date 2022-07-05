Advertisement

Old Campus View apartments set for demolition

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stage appears to be set for the demolition of the old Campus View apartments east of the University of Notre Dame.

Heavy machinery is being brought onto the 11-acre job site, where a Fortune 500 developer of luxury housing plans to build more than 300 new housing units and a three-story parking garage.

The project price tag could top $100 million.

