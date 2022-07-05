Missing 2-year-old in Elkhart County found safe

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child who went missing on Monday night has been located and is safe.

Police were called to the 30000 block of County Road 30 just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of the missing child. Officers learned that the child had been missing for approximately two hours prior to dispatch being contacted.

Officers checked the residence and other buildings on the property for the child. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office UAV (Unmanned Ariel Vehicle) Team began searching the area a short time later. The Clay Township Fire Department UAV team also took part in the search.

While both UAV teams searched, additional resources were requested, including an Indiana State Police (ISP) helicopter, a K9 Search and Rescue team, the Baugo Fire Department, the Harrison Fire Department, and the Wakarusa Fire Department, as well as many volunteers that began to show and were put into search groups.

Police say ISP’s helicopter arrived just after 11:20 p.m. and searched for approximately 45 minutes before it found the child laying between corn rows approximately half a mile south of the home.

The child was returned home and found to be in good health. Police documented the incident, taking a report for a child in need of services and contacted the Department of Child Services to inform them that the child was located and safe.

