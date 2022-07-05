Advertisement

Missing 2-year-old in Elkhart County found safe

(WLUC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child who went missing on Monday night has been located and is safe.

Police were called to the 30000 block of County Road 30 just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of the missing child. Officers learned that the child had been missing for approximately two hours prior to dispatch being contacted.

Officers checked the residence and other buildings on the property for the child. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office UAV (Unmanned Ariel Vehicle) Team began searching the area a short time later. The Clay Township Fire Department UAV team also took part in the search.

While both UAV teams searched, additional resources were requested, including an Indiana State Police (ISP) helicopter, a K9 Search and Rescue team, the Baugo Fire Department, the Harrison Fire Department, and the Wakarusa Fire Department, as well as many volunteers that began to show and were put into search groups.

Police say ISP’s helicopter arrived just after 11:20 p.m. and searched for approximately 45 minutes before it found the child laying between corn rows approximately half a mile south of the home.

The child was returned home and found to be in good health. Police documented the incident, taking a report for a child in need of services and contacted the Department of Child Services to inform them that the child was located and safe.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan State Police logo)
Michigan State police investigating stolen travel trailers
21-year-old victim identified in fatal Elkhart shooting
The suspect walks along Capital carrying an airsoft rifle on July 4th.
‘Armed incident’ on Capital Ave. ends peacefully
Missing Niles man’s body recovered in the Morrison Channel
Capital Avenue situation ends peacefully

Latest News

18-year-old hurt in South Bend shooting, suspect in custody
They are in need of non-perishable food items like noodles, peanut butter, canned-goods and rice.
Food Bank in need of summer donations
Indiana Michigan Power
Indiana Michigan Power responding to massive power outages
Goshen man killed in Elkhart County crash