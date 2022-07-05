Medical Moment: How doctors are treating lymphedema

(WNDU) - It’s been called cancer’s nasty little secret.

Lymphedema is a condition where fluid builds up in a person’s arms or legs.

Lymphedema can cause long-term physical, psychological, and social problems for patients. The parts of the lymph system that play a direct part in lymphedema include the following: lymph, or colorless, watery fluid that travels through the lymph vessels and carries T and B lymphocytes.

Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell.

Lymph vessels: a network of thin tubes that collect lymph from different parts of the body and return it to the bloodstream.

Lymph nodes: small, bean-shaped structures that filter lymph and store white blood cells that help fight infection and disease.

Lymph nodes are found along a network of lymph vessels throughout the body. Groups of lymph nodes are found in the neck, underarm, mediastinum, abdomen, pelvis, and groin. The spleen, thymus, tonsils, and bone marrow are also part of the lymph system but do not play a direct part in lymphedema.

Now, new research assesses the life-altering changes in lower limbs of older cancer survivors.

Sandra Mustard, 64, beat cervical cancer in 2005 but she wasn’t prepared for the chronic health problems that started years later, suddenly after a hike.

“My left leg was very swollen from the ankle up to about my knee,” Mustard recalled.

That was the start of years of lymphedema.

“They told me there’s no cure for lymphedema,” Mustard said.

It’s something Ohio State University cancer researcher Electra Paskett knows first-hand. Paskett is a three-time cancer survivor.

“My youngest was two years old when it was found on just a routine mammogram,” Dr. Paskett said.

Paskett developed lymphedema in her arm. Now, she focuses her research on survivors of other cancers.

“Lymphedema of the lower extremities is extremely understudied,” Dr. Paskett said.

Paskett found that more than 30 percent of ovarian, endometrial, and colorectal cancer survivors develop leg lymphedema. The researchers found these survivors have reduced function. Many can’t walk, stand, or drive a car.

“If they’re not able to get up and move around, then that severely impacts their health.” Dr. Paskett said.

Doctors prescribe medication to reduce that number of infections that lymphedema causes, such as antibiotics.

They also recommend therapy to teach you about techniques and equipment that can help reduce lymphedema swelling. Therapies such as exercises, gentle contraction of the muscles in the arm or leg can help move the excess fluid out of the swollen limb, or compression bandages, using low-stretch bandages to wrap the entire limb encourages lymph fluid to flow back toward the trunk of the body.

Doctors also have surgical approaches which include lymph node removal, a new drainage path, or removal of fibrous tissue.

Sandra Mustard wears compression stocking to control the swelling and had specialized surgeries to reduce the size of her leg. After years of struggling with the condition, she can kneel down and work in her flower garden.

“Now, I can continue to do that, stand on my legs for a long period of time,” Mustard said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.