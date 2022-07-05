Local officials take closer look at public safety after mass shooting at IL parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As fireworks filled the sky on Fourth of July, many people across the country are still picking up the pieces from yet another violent weekend.

Just north of Chicago, a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade left several dead and dozens injured. In Philadelphia, two officers were shot sparking hundreds to disperse in a panic as fireworks went off.

But back here at home, police kept packed crowds at fireworks celebration at central park protected.

“It was a great crowd, it was a big crowd but we had no issues at all,” Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood told 16 News Now Tuesday.

However, Wood says he is heartbroken for those who could not be saved at a deadly parade in Highland Park Monday.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s tragic. Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more of this kind of thing. And these are Fourth of July parades that we are seeing them at. These are time honored traditions that are being attacked by carelessness. And we are not about to give up our traditions here in Mishawaka,” Wood says.

Like Wood, Fairbord President Kristen Sikorski-Conklin says traditions will also remain the same at the St. Joe County 4H-Fair including keeping people safe.

“We have police officers on duty from a variety of different departments so they are out here to assist. We have metal detectors at the main gates for people to go through just to ensure no weapons are being brought into the fairgrounds,” Sikorski-Conklin says.

As a precaution, Wood says police are not planning on scaling back on improving safety. Instead, they are adding technology like a new drone.

“We could monitor from above any kind of situation or if we needed to provide attention anywhere and this is a drone that is not your average drone. It has a lot of capabilities,” ones that Wood says it overseen from a local command center.

Moving forward, Wood says he just wants the public to know they can have fun without having to worry.

“We want to make sure we do everything in our power at the Mishawaka Police Department, City of Mishawaka that we can make sure that our patrons who attend these events are safe,” Wood says.

