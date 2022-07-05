Advertisement

Indiana Michigan Power Company reports thousands of power outages

Indiana Michigan Power
Indiana Michigan Power(WPTA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power company is currently reporting thousands of power outages, including thousands of outages in the Michiana area.

Currently in South Bend over 100 outages have been reported, and other areas near Lake Michigan including New Buffalo and Grand Beach are reporting over 100 outages as well.

This is a developing story.

