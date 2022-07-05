Advertisement

High hopes for attendance numbers for St. Joe 4-H Fair

By Alex Almanza
Jul. 5, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s something for everyone at the St. Joseph County Fair this year. Amid inflation and some rainy weather, things seem to be moving along for the highly anticipated event.

Fair officials say attendance has seen an increase compared to 2019. Official attendance numbers won’t be tallied until Saturday, July 9.

“We’re doing really good,” said fair board president Kristen Sikorski-Conklin. “Attendance has been well and we expect it to continue for the remainder of the fair.”

Fair officials say that they anticipate that this year’s attendance total might break even with last year’s numbers. While attendance seems to be doing well, inflation hit the fair when the entertainment committee decided not to include fireworks because of the high cost.

However, the fair was able to keep their lower admission price from $10 in 2020 to $5 starting last year.

“Last year we lowered it to $5 and we decided to keep it way this year. We just want people to be able to come out,” said Conklin. “Obviously, we know they’ll want to spend with our food vendors and on the Midway, so we just want to keep that admission low for families.”

The St. Joe 4-H fair will be in town until Saturday, July 9. For a full list of fairs happening around Michiana, click here.

