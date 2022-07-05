Former St. Joseph Co. councilman voices concerns over health department’s statement on abortion

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Today brought criticism that St Joseph County Health Department leaders overstepped their authority in becoming advocates for abortion.

In a written statement released last week, the health officials declared that “women, their partners, and families, and medical professionals must maintain the authority to make the judgement surrounding the need for termination of a pregnancy with exceptional circumstances to protect the lives of women and prevent an increase in maternal morbidity and mortality. "

“I don’t believe that accurately reflects the position of all health board members, and it seems totally inconsistent to me with the goal of protecting the health of the mother and unborn babies. Abortion kills unborn babies, total opposite of health,” said former St. Joseph County Councilman Jamie O’Brien during the public comment portion of today’s meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. “I’m hopeful that St. Joseph County Commissioners will respond in due course, and that all members of the health board will have an opportunity to be heard, particularly those who disagree with the leadership of the health board.”

The health department statement was signed by Health Officer Robert Eiterz, M.D. Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox, MD, President of the Board of Health, Heidi Beidinger-Burnett, PhD, and Vice President of the Board, Jason Marker, MD.

“In its statement, the health department makes policy recommendations that advocate for abortion in exceptional circumstances of pregnancy, including those in which a pre-born human is diagnosed with a fatal anomaly, a child is conceived during rape or incest, and/or the life of a mother is at risk with the continuation of a pregnancy. The department also states that it is lobbying legislators who represent St. Joseph County to advance this view,” added Michiana Right to Life Executive Director Antonio Marchi, who contends that the health department’s decision to lobby lawmakers came without a full board vote and without the approval of county commissioners.

You can read the full statement below:

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in their decision regarding Dobbs case held that, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”. The state of Indiana’s current abortion law is among the most regulated in the nation. On July 25th, the Indiana General Assembly will review this existing law, and because of the SCOTUS decision, will reevaluate Indiana’s laws regarding abortion. Because SCOTUS has returned decisions about abortion access to the people and the states, we encourage everyone to share their views on women’s reproductive health, pregnancy, and abortion with their state representatives and senators. As a public health department, part of our role is to inform and educate our community on how policy decisions impact public health. It is our understanding that the Indiana General Assembly is considering whether to maintain or modify Indiana’s current exceptions to abortion during pregnancy. The St. Joseph County Department of Health believes that women, their partners and families, and medical professionals must maintain the authority to make the judgment surrounding the need for termination of a pregnancy under exceptional circumstances to protect the lives of women and prevent an increase in maternal morbidity and mortality. We have contacted the elected officials who represent St. Joseph County at the Indiana Statehouse to share this view. We also encouraged their support for other public health interventions such as access to affordable healthcare including prenatal care, family planning, and other social supports which determine the overall health of women of reproductive age and can decrease the need for abortion.

For more information regarding the health department’s statement, click here.

Meanwhile, Right to Life Michiana also released a statement on Tuesday’s regarding the St. joseph County Health Department’s statement:

On June 30, 2022, a statement was released by the St. Joseph County Department of Health in response to the recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The statement appears under the heading of Health Officer, Robert Einterz, MD; Deputy Health Officer, Mark Fox, MD, PhD, MPH; President of the Board of Health, Heidi Beidinger-Burnett, PhD, MPH; and Vice President of the Board of Health, Jason Marker, MD. In its statement, the St. Joseph County Department of Health expresses concern in anticipation of an upcoming special session of the Indiana General Assembly scheduled to take place on July 25. It is expected that Indiana legislators will review the State’s abortion laws at this time. In its statement, the health department makes policy recommendations that advocate for abortion in exceptional circumstances of pregnancy, including those in which a pre-born human is diagnosed with a fatal anomaly, a child is conceived during rape or incest, and/or the life of a mother is at risk with the continuation of a pregnancy. The department also states that it is lobbying legislators who represent St. Joseph County to advance this view. As an agency of St. Joseph County, the Department of Health’s role is to carry out the will of its executives, the county commissioners. Yet, the Department of Health’s recent statement and decision to lobby legislators was advanced without approval of the commissioners and without a board vote. ‘The taxpayer-funded St. Joseph County Department of Health has overstepped, leveraging its position to lobby for abortion in the political sphere,’ said Antonio Marchi, Executive Director of Right to Life Michiana, Inc. ‘It is a shame that the department’s claims about the supposed necessity of abortion in exceptional circumstances confuse women with misleading terms, all under the guise of promoting public health,’ he added. Right to Life Michiana, Inc. is dedicated to social welfare by promoting life through outreach, education, advocacy, and prayer in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. It is the oldest, continuously active pro-life organization in St. Joseph County, and it is the central organization representing pro-life interests. Its goal is to protect all innocent human life – the unborn, the infirm or handicapped, and the aged.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.