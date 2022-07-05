Advertisement

Food Bank in need of summer donations

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is always a need for food in our community, and sometimes those needs are even greater in the summer months.

That’s why the Food Bank of Northern Indiana needs help right now

They are in need of non-perishable food items like noodles, peanut butter, canned-goods and rice.

But they also need monetary donations.

“Monetary donations are wonderful because we have great buying power and we know what our agencies need and then we’re able to go out and purchase those items to restock our pantry shelves here so our agencies can come in and shop,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director.

The food bank also needs volunteers right now.

You can give a monetary donation and register to volunteer online by clicking here.

