First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: After morning thunderstorms rolled across Michiana, the showers and clouds will clear early. The sunshine will return with some high clouds throughout the day. It will turn hot and humid through the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for all Michiana counties. Highs in the lower 90s along with high humidity will bring the heat index above 100 degrees during the afternoon hours. Stay cool and hydrated through the afternoon. Later in the evening there is another chance for some thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. High of 91 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms move into Michiana during the late evening, mainly after 7pm. These storms are possible on and off all night. Some storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Storms begin to clear out by the early morning of Wednesday. Low of 71 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few thunderstorms during the morning will give way to a mixture of sun and clouds. It will continue to be hot and humid with a high in the upper 80s and a heat index that could climb into the middle 90s. Again, on Wednesday evening there is another chance of scattered thunderstorms that could linger through the evening and overnight. High of 88 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few thunderstorms will be possible during the first half of the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. The humidity will remain high as temperatures also again rise into the upper 80s. A few more thunderstorms could be possible in the evening. High of 87 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Through much of the day on Friday and into the weekend the sunshine will return. Lower humidity will be possible along with very little if any, chance of rain. It will become warmer again next week with highs back near 90 and a few more chances for scattered thunderstorms. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 4th, 2022

Monday’s High: 90

Monday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.01″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.