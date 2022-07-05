Advertisement

Drew Smyly makes rehab appearance at South Bend Cubs game

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A little rain didn’t stop fans from heading to the ballpark at Four Winds Field.

The South Bend Cubs welcomed the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to town for the holiday. The start of a 6-game series against them this week.

It was a special game for many reasons, as big leaguer Drew Smyly made the start, the first rehab appearance for the Chicago Cubs player this season.

“To see the place full, we’re going to be close to 7,000 people tonight, so it’s going to be a great, fun evening at Four Winds Field,” said Joe Hart, the President of the South Bend Cubs. “So thanks Michiana, Happy Fourth of July and thanks for coming to Four Winds Field!”

