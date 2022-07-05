Car Crash in Elkhart County kills Goshen man

Elkhart County, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man is dead after a car crash early Tuesday morning in Elkhart County.

Deputies responded to the crash at Country Road 42 and County Road 31 around midnight Tuesday. According to the Sheriff’s office the driver of a 2006 Dodge Charger was driving east on road 42, and a 2012 Chrysler 300 was heading north on road 31. The Charger disregarded a stop sign and hit the driver side of the Chrysler.

The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Charger was taken to the hospital with serious leg injuries.

The investigation is still on going.

