Ask the Doctor: Stretch marks, hair/nail growth, sugary drinks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (From Miranda): “Is there any way to get rid of stretch marks?”

DR. BOB : Stretch marks are a form of skin scarring. Often, they are associated with pregnancy, surgery, certain illnesses, or with certain medicines like steroids.

They appear as linear scars that can either be lighter than normal skin or occasionally have a purple hue.

Treatment of stretch marks is unfortunately difficult and unpredictable. There are several treatments, including creams and laser treatments.

I would recommend seeing a dermatologist to discuss options for treatment.

Question #2 (From Chrissy): “Why does it take so long for my hair and nails to grow? Are there certain vitamins I should be taking?”

DR. BOB : I am not aware of any specific medical problem that slows down hair and nail growth.

Hypothyroidism can affect the hair and nails. However, it often changes the texture rather than the rate of growth.

In general, the hair and nails grow very slowly. For instance, it can take six months for a fingernail to regrow.

It is likely that there is a range of normal in terms of how slow they grow. It may be that you are on the slower end of normal.

Question #3 (From Jim): “Are sugar-free pops and drinks really better for you?”

DR. BOB : I think the question here is whether drinks with sugar substitutes are better than sugar-added drinks.

A general piece of advice that I offer to patients is that adults really should just be drinking water, which is the best sugar-free beverage. Any drink with sugar—juice, pop, or milk—is just adding calories that we don’t need.

The question of whether a drink with a sugar substitute is healthier is a tough question. They certainly have benefits for decreased rates of cavities.

However, the benefits on obesity are not clear. It is possible even though they don’t contain sugar that they make people desire sweets more and thus overall do not lead to a decrease in sugar consumption.

My recommendation would be to try to only drink water which doesn’t contain sugar or sugar substitutes. If that is too difficult, you could try diet drinks, but if you don’t see a change in your weight, really you should try to avoid diet as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.