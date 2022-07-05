Armed robbery suspect wanted in LaGrange
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - LaGrange police need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.
Officers were dispatched to a store in the 800 block of S. Detroit St. just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect had a weapon demanded money from the cash register. Then took off in a newer model white four door passenger car.
The suspect is a young, Hispanic, male, about 6 ft. tall, with medium dark black hair, wearing a black hoodie, face covering, and khaki shorts.
Anyone with information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 260-463-7031.
