18-year-old hurt in South Bend shooting, suspect in custody

Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a juvenile has been detained following a shooting that hurt an 18-year-old at Beacon Heights Apartments.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Putnam Place just before 10 p.m. on Monday on reports that a male had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Through an investigation, police say a juvenile suspect was identified and ultimately detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness.

While being taken to the police station for an interview, the suspect kicked out the window of a patrol vehicle, leading to an additional charge of Vandalism.

