$10 million must be cut from Portage Manor plans to proceed, officials say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An architectural firm is being asked to take a second look at building a new Portage Manor in St. Joseph County.

A facility that would be more affordable.

The first proposal called for spending some $30 million dollars on a brand new building to house indigent residents with mental or physical disabilities.

Officials are asking for a new proposal that would cut construction costs by at least $10 million dollars.

“I would hope that the council would make a decision one way or another by the end of the year, time is running out for a decision because then the next two years, they’re going to run out of money,” said Frank Fotia, of the Portage Manor Board.

Portage Manor is currently home to 100 residents.

