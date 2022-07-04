St. Joseph officials search off pier for missing 68-year-old Niles man

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph Public Safety Dept. is looking for a missing man after he left to use the restroom and never returned.

It happened Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. at Pier 33, near slip 41.

68-year-old Michael Grant, of Niles, was visiting family and friends when we went to the bathroom, but never came back.

Family and law enforcement agencies have searched the area and his home, but have not found him.

The Berrien Co. Dive Team is searching the Morrison Channel and St. Joseph River for Grant.

Anyone with information on his disappearance should contact the St. Joseph Public Safety Dept. at (269) 985-0300 or call 911.

