Parades kick off the holiday across Michiana

4th of July Parade
4th of July Parade(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Various parades kicked off the Fourth of July holiday across Michiana, bringing locals together to celebrate the country.

In Nappanee, the parade started at 11 a.m., with residents coming together to honor local law enforcement, firefighters, and those who have served.

Residents told 16 News Now that gatherings like today’s parade show how strong the community is.

“I think for me, the favorite part is just coming out to support law enforcement, firefighters, EMT. All that. And most of all, God and our country,” said Kenny Yoder.

“Amen. And the people,” added Mark Clickovich.

In North Liberty, celebrations started a little later, with the parade getting kicked of at 2 p.m..

Crowds of residents took to the streets to see the elaborate floats, fancy cars, and vehicles, as well as to grab some candy.

“I love coming out here. The fourth of July is our independence, it’s why we have our freedom. It’s to thank everybody who comes out to watch the parade. The kids love it. It keeps them safe and it’s just so much fun to watch them laugh and giggle and cheer and have so much fun,” said Rachel Ramesh, a V.E.S.T member.

A whole bunch of other events took place across Michiana today as well, and gathered citizens to celebrate the Nation.

