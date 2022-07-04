Missing Niles man’s body recovered in the Morrison Channel

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The search for a 68-year-old Michigan man came to an end on Monday, July 4.

The deceased body of Michael Grant was recovered in the Morrison Channel near slip 21 by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company.

On Saturday, Grant was visiting family and friends when he went to the bathroom but never came back.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine.

