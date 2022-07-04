Goshen Air Show stunt driver killed in Battle Creek crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WNDU) - A stunt truck driver was killed in the Battle Creek Air Show on Saturday.

Chris Darnell, 40, was also a longtime participant of the Goshen Air Show.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Darnell was driving down the runway at speeds up to 300 mph. Then his truck proceeded to burst into flames while racing two planes.

It happened at Battle Creek Executive Airport during the pyrotechnic part of the show.

“It just broke apart,” said “It was just like pieces flying everywhere. And then, there was a huge explosion, fire everywhere, and people started running. I just remember sitting there playing just praying, please God, please, God, let him be okay.”

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Darnell’s next performance was scheduled for this Saturday in Goshen.

