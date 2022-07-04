First Alert 4th of July Forecast: Hot and Humid with Few Evening Storms Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 4TH OF JULY: A pleasant morning with temperatures beginning in the 60s. It will turn hot and humid heading through the end of the day. Highs will be back into the lower 90s. During the afternoon there will be an increase in clouds with the chance for a few thunderstorms to move across Michiana. This chance for storms comes between about 6pm and 9pm. The best chance for a few stronger storms with heavy rain and gusty winds will be along and north of US-6. After this time frame we will see things clear out for a few hours before the chance for storms comes back by midnight and continues through the early morning of Tuesday. Keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and evening if you have outdoor plans to celebrate the 4th! High of 92 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds clearing during the morning with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing again into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Clouds will increase again during the afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. As the evening goes on there is another chance for scattered thunderstorms. Some of these could again be stronger with heavy rain, gusty winds and even some small hail. Things settle down after midnight heading into Wednesday morning. High of 90 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be on the warm side again. Highs in the upper 80s with higher humidity. The heat index will likely be in the middle 90s during the afternoon. By the evening a few more clouds roll in and a chance for scattered thunderstorms is possible across Michiana again. High of 87 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The chance for scattered storms will stick around through most of the day on Thursday. Once the evening rolls around the chance will be lower as things begin to settle down. Temperatures will come back into the 80s for the end of the week as the skies clear out and the humidity lessens as well. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 3rd, 2022

Sunday’s High: 88

Sunday’s Low: 60

Precipitation: 0.00″

