21-year-old victim identified in fatal Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has identified the body of a man involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Elkhart Police Department responded to a shots fired call around S. 6th St. and W. Cleveland Avenue.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. No injuries were reported at the time.

A second dispatch call came in around 11:50 p.m. of a male down in an alley south of 621 W. Cleveland Ave. Upon arrival, officers reportedly discovered an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The deceased man has been identified as Keandre Marquez Baker, 21-years-old.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation, and all further inquiries regarding the status of the investigation should be directed to the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.