Advertisement

21-year-old victim identified in fatal Elkhart shooting

(MGN ONLINE)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has identified the body of a man involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Elkhart Police Department responded to a shots fired call around S. 6th St. and W. Cleveland Avenue.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. No injuries were reported at the time.

A second dispatch call came in around 11:50 p.m. of a male down in an alley south of 621 W. Cleveland Ave. Upon arrival, officers reportedly discovered an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The deceased man has been identified as Keandre Marquez Baker, 21-years-old.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation, and all further inquiries regarding the status of the investigation should be directed to the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks shows in Michiana
(Michigan State Police logo)
Michigan State police investigating stolen travel trailers
One dead after stunt truck catches fire at Field of Flight in Battle Creek
Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show
Anyone with information on his disappearance should contact the Michigan State Police Niles...
Endangered missing advisory issued for Niles man
29 arrested after ‘warrant sweep’ in Michigan City

Latest News

Missing Niles man’s body recovered in the Morrison Channel
WNDU FAW
First Alert 4th of July Forecast: Hot and Humid with Few Evening Storms Possible
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather