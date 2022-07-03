Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4H Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The president of the St. Joseph County 4H Fair board joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight.

Kristen Sikorski-Conklin chatted about how the first two days of the fair have gone so far.

We were there all day on Friday taking in the flavors and fun.

The fair is happening through July 9th.

You can buy a wristband for $30 most days to get access to all the fair rides, however, Monday and Wednesday are ticket days, which means each ride only costs $1.50.

Here’s some of the stuff happening on Sunday.

“Our livestock shows kick off today, and then we’ll have our local talent singing tonight. Our grounds acts and of course the fair food and Midway will be open from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

It’s just $5 to get into the fair. It’s free if you show up before 9:00 AM.

