Shimoda, Tomac take home 2022 RedBud wins

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Motocross fans from across the country came out in droves to Buchanan for the perfect holiday weekend highlight -- RedBud nationals in the 50th anniversary of the Pro Motocross Championship.

In the 250 class, Jo Shimoda made history by earning his first-ever career victory in moto 1. He’d finish 3rd behind the brothers Hunter and Jett Lawrence in moto 2, but that’d still be good enough to earn him the overall win on the day -- also his first.

In the 450 class, Eli Tomac finished first in both motos, gaining six points in the championship with his performance.

