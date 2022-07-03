Advertisement

Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show

One dead after stunt truck catches fire at Field of Flight in Battle Creek
One dead after stunt truck catches fire at Field of Flight in Battle Creek(wpta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

The Battle Creek Police Department announced one death. An air show spokeswoman says the Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway when the explosion occurred. The truck is part of Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. It is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
INDIANA: Handful of new laws go into effect July 1st
Victim identified in deadly crash involving garbage truck in St. Joseph County
Fireworks shows in Michiana
South Bend Mayor James Mueller undergoes unexpected medical procedure
29 arrested after ‘warrant sweep’ in Michigan City

Latest News

Anyone with information on his disappearance should contact the Michigan State Police Niles...
Endangered missing advisory issued for man in Niles Twp.
Redbud Pro Nat'l
Redbud Pro Nat'l
Charity car-bike show for cats
Charity car-bike show for cats
Day 2 SJC 4-H Fair
Day 2 SJC 4-H Fair