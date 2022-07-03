Mishawaka lights up the sky at Independence Day Celebration

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th of July is Monday, but that’s not stopping the city of Mishawaka from celebrating Independence Day early.

Families, festival-goers, and firework lovers all came together to celebrate America’s birthday.

“We expect a record-breaking crowd. We have tons of attractions and two live free concerts for the community. We’re really excited about today,” said Phil Blasko, Parks Department Superintendent for the City of Mishawaka.

There are local craft and food vendors, an inflatable play area, BMX bike shows, and a firework show to wrap things up in classic 4th of July fashion.

“This is one of our biggest events of the year. It kind of brings everybody out; it seems like the City of Mishawaka just loves fireworks, and so I would imagine we’ll have around 8,000 people here tonight to watch this firework show,” said Blasko.

The event kicked off at three and concluded with fireworks that started at 10:20, but before the pyrotechnics, there was still plenty of fun for the whole family.

“I took my daughter because I heard that this was like a kid’s carnival, so obviously, there’s a bunch of fun things for kids to do. So, I brought her here because there’s face painting and bouncy houses, and so, just kind of a fun 4th of July weekend,” said Mandie, a Mishawaka resident.

Our very own first alert meteorologist Matt Yarosewick was at the event today helping his fiancée with her small business and took the time to give us a weather report.

“I’ve been out here all day. As you can see, there are a ton of people here. It’s been a great day so far. It was a little hot earlier, but it’s cooled off; we had some high clouds move in, and now it’s going to be a great night for fireworks. A little breezy, but it’s going to be a perfect night out there to watch fireworks light up the sky, said Yarosewick.”

Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko admits the event takes a lot of prep work, but the reward is well worth the wait.

“We start planning the Independence Day Celebration at least 6-8 months in advance. Everybody seems to enjoy the event. At the end, we’re all exhausted, but it seems like the community loves the event, and so it’s all worth it when you see the kids smiling.”

