Michigan State police investigating stolen travel trailers

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan state police are investigating a report a multiple new travel trailers being stolen from storage yards around White Pigeon, MI.

Police say thirteen trailers were taken from three storage yards located in the 69000 block of Sevison road, the 69000 block of US 131, and the 68000 block of Bellows road.

The travel trailers were taken some time between November 2021 and May 2022, anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan state police using this phone number 54-2940-22.

