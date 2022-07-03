Advertisement

Michigan State police investigating stolen travel trailers

(Michigan State Police logo)
(Michigan State Police logo) (WLUC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan state police are investigating a report a multiple new travel trailers being stolen from storage yards around White Pigeon, MI.

Police say thirteen trailers were taken from three storage yards located in the 69000 block of Sevison road, the 69000 block of US 131, and the 68000 block of Bellows road.

The travel trailers were taken some time between November 2021 and May 2022, anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan state police using this phone number 54-2940-22.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
INDIANA: Handful of new laws go into effect July 1st
Fireworks shows in Michiana
29 arrested after ‘warrant sweep’ in Michigan City
South Bend Mayor James Mueller undergoes unexpected medical procedure
At least four South Bend armed robberies are linked to a suspect - or suspects - preying on...
Several South Bend robberies linked to dating app meet-ups

Latest News

Kristen Sikorski-Conklin chatted about how the first two days of the fair have gone so far.
Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4H Fair
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Around eight thousand people were expected to be at Central Park in Mishawaka for the...
Mishawaka lights up the sky at Independence Day Celebration
Redbud 2022 pro race results
Redbud 2022 pro race results