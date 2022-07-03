Endangered missing advisory issued for man in Niles Twp.

NILES TWP., Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police need your help finding a man, after issuing an endangered missing advisory for 28-year-old John Robertson.

Robertson was last seen in the 700 block of Hickory St. on a date not specified by police.

A vehicle he may have been driving was found on U.S. 31, north of Niles Buchanan Rd. on a bridge over the St. Joseph River.

The car keys were left in the ignition, and Robertson threatened suicide.

He could be wearing a brown and red-striped t-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his disappearance should contact the Michigan State Police Niles Post at (261) 683-4411.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.