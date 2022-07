BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Lyla Grace Corporation and Cannavista Wellness host their first-ever Buchanna Fest.

The event’s purpose is to promote community spirit and raise money for charities designed to improve Buchanan’s public parks.

The festival is happening at The Common in downtown Buchanan, with food trucks, craft beer, and live music until 8 p.m. Sunday.

