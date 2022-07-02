Pet Vet: Fireworks anxiety

(WNDU) - Independence Day is here, and your neighbors may be celebrating this time of year with fireworks.

Although YOU may enjoy the nice weather and fireworks, the loud noises aren’t quite a “picnic” for our pets who may be fearful of the sights and sounds of this time of year.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, gives us tips on how to help pets who suffer from firework fear and anxiety.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

