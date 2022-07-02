‘First Fridays’ returns for ‘Star Spangled Downtown’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was another First Fridays in downtown South Bend.

This month’s theme was ‘Star Spangled Downtown.’

“It’s a fun time. I actually love when people use it as a verb, like, ‘Are you First Friday’ing tonight?’ I would love to see more of that,” said Kylie Carter, Senior Director of Marketing & Events for Downtown South Bend.

Different activities were planned, like an outdoor movie, featuring The Parent Trap, at Howard Park.

Kids also gathered for some games and prizes.

Just a block over, people dined in the street while listening to a free concert.

“Well people are always looking for things to do that are low cost, especially with families on a budget and that are local...although we do have people come regionally to these as well ... and it’s just always a good time and you can see your neighbors ...lots of small businesses to help out,” said Carter.

People also checked out Studebaker cars and an antique bicycle display, featuring bikes from the late 1800s.

Beverly Carter owns all the bikes.

“It’s almost like we’ve grown up with these bikes, but we respect them...the bikes, even though I own them, they’re not mine forever and I’ve always been generous with sharing with people because I am lucky enough to have them and I think everybody should be able to enjoy them,” said Carter.

She said it has turned into a family affair.

“So we all got interested in it, and then we just bought this bike, bought that bike. and then we had children and they each had to have a bike...,” said Carter.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.