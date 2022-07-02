Advertisement

Charity Car and Motorcycle show raises money for cats

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Held at the VFW Post on West Bristol Street, a Charity Car and Motorcycle show raised money for cats.

Organizers wanted to find a way to give back to the community, and being big fans of cars, decided to put on a car and motorcycle show. However this show has a twist.

Any and every kind of car and motorcycle was welcomed for a $10 registration fee, and kids were also invited to show off their rides too, for a reduced fee.

“We don’t discriminate on any car. Like if you love your car and you want it out here, you are more than welcome to bring it. We don’t hate on anybody’s car whether it’s make, model, rust, no rust, clean paint, we don’t care. We’re literally a group of people that want to appreciate what you appreciate,” said Kyle Rinehart, the event organizer.

All of the proceeds from the car show went to The Feral Cat Coalition of Elkhart, and organizers say they plan to host similar events as fundraisers for organizations in the community, in the nearby future.

