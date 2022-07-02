29 arrested after 'warrant sweep' in Michigan City.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, authorities conducted a ‘warrant sweep’ in which 29 people were arrested in Michigan City.

Over twenty officers from both the Michigan City Police Department and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office worked together for the operation. 3 different teams formed within those departments to serve warrants all over the city.

According to the press release, the charges on the warrants ranged everywhere from domestic battery, to dealing cocaine, and fraud.

The sweep was led by Corporal Nick Krause, the commander of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team. Krause was able to provide information to the whereabouts of the offenders that made the sweep so successful.

“Cpl. Nick Krause and Cpl. Kelley Kennedy are to be commended for their efforts in this well coordinated public safety warrant sweep,“ said Chief Campbell in a press release. “Our officers continue to go above and beyond in their duties despite the multiple challenges law enforcement agencies are facing both locally and nationally. Many significant arrests were made yesterday, and we are proud of the leadership that both supervisors have displayed.”

Michigan City Police would like to thank the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department and the LaPorte County E911 Regional Dispatch Center for their support with this event.

