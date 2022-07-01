Trash pick-up shifted next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend, your trash pick-up will be delayed on Monday.

City offices will be closed for the holiday, which means no trash or yard waste pick-up.

Instead, trash pick-up is shifted back a day for the rest of the week. For example, on Thursday, the city will serve areas normally covered on Monday, and so on.

Pick-up returns to normal next week.

