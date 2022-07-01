St. Joseph County 4H Fair gets underway
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4H Fair kicked off Friday morning.
The Fair will run through July 9th.
The fairgrounds will be open from 7 – 11 p.m. daily, and rides will be open from 2 – 11 p.m.
Admission into the fairgrounds is $5.
Ticket Days will be July 4th and July 6th, with discounted entry at $1.50 per ticket and rides costing one ticket on those days.
Wristband days are July 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 8th, and 9th. Wristbands will cost $30.
For more information on events taking place at the St. Joseph County 4H Fair this year, click here.
