Advertisement

South Shore Line announces holiday train schedule for July 4

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The South Shore Line will operate a weekend/holiday train schedule on Monday, July 4, due to Independence Day.

Local ticket offices will be closed. However, the Millennium Station office in Chicago is open from 9:35 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.

The train will operate as normal this weekend and it will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday.

Alcohol is prohibited on all trains from Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4. Glass bottles are always prohibited.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flag of the Great State of Indiana.
INDIANA: Handful of new laws go into effect July 1st
This all happened on Monday afternoon. The only video of this incident was posted to a brand...
Proud Boys disrupt Pride event at library in South Bend
8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart
Victim identified in deadly crash involving garbage truck in St. Joseph County
Fireworks shows in Michiana

Latest News

At least four South Bend armed robberies are linked to a suspect - or suspects - preying on...
Several South Bend robberies linked to dating app meet-ups
The 2022 St. Joseph County 4-H Fair kicked off on Friday.
16 News Now visits the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair
MX racing returns to Redbud for Amateur Race Day.
MX racing returns to Redbud for Amateur Race Day
Jack Springgate talked to some fairground royalty on the opening night of the St. Joseph County...
Queens at St. Joseph County 4-H Fair
First Fridays returns for 'Star Spangled Downtown'.
First Fridays returns for 'Star Spangled Downtown'