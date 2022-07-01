South Shore Line announces holiday train schedule for July 4

(WNDU) - The South Shore Line will operate a weekend/holiday train schedule on Monday, July 4, due to Independence Day.

Local ticket offices will be closed. However, the Millennium Station office in Chicago is open from 9:35 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.

The train will operate as normal this weekend and it will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday.

Alcohol is prohibited on all trains from Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4. Glass bottles are always prohibited.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.