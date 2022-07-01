Advertisement

South Bend Mayor James Mueller undergoes unexpected medical procedure

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend Mayor’s Office says that Mayor James Mueller has undergone an unexpected medical procedure at Memorial Hospital.

The office says the surgery was successful and was carried out by the hospital’s cardiothoracic team.

“James and I are incredibly grateful for the Memorial Hospital staff who have put him on a path toward a speedy recovery,” said First Lady Kellye Mitros Mueller. “Today was a very personal reminder of how fortunate we are in South Bend to possess such world-class medical care in our city.”

Mueller will be released from the hospital in the coming days and is expected to make a full recovery.

