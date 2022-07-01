Advertisement

Several South Bend robberies linked to dating app meet-ups

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ahead of the holiday weekend, South Bend Police are warning the public about the next time they consider going on a first date with someone whom they met on a dating app. This comes after several armed robberies have been linked to app users being preyed upon in recent weeks.

“You also don’t know that the person that you’re talking to on that phone is who you’re actually going to be meeting,” cautioned Lt. Kayla Miller.

Miller said SBPD has received “four to five” armed robbery reports in the last few weeks in which people agree to meet in-person at a predetermined location. Then, the suspect shows up - armed with a handgun - and steals personal belongings.

No injuries have been reported.

Most of the robberies have occurred on the weekends and on the northeast side.

“We’re not really going to release locations or specific apps just so then that way, we can kind of keep that under our close eye,” Miller said.

Miller advises app users to inform a friend where they plan to meet someone and consider having a first date in a public place.

“There’s always safety in numbers,” she said.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a black male of average build.

Anyone with information should contact South Bend Police at 574-235-9201 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

