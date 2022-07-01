One dead after fatal collision with garbage truck on SR 2, Quince Rd.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after their car was rear-ended by a garbage truck, west of South Bend.

According to the authorities, it happened at the intersection of S.R. 2 and Quince Road around 6 p.m.

Commander Tim Spencer of the St. Joseph County “FACT” Team tells 16 News Now that a car was headed west on SR 2 and was either slowing at the intersection, or had stopped, when it was hit from behind by the garbage truck.

The car was driven by an elderly woman from Rolling Prairie, who died at the scene. Her name is not being released pending notification of family.

Spencer says the driver of the garbage truck is cooperating with investigators. Vehicle speed, alcohol, do not appear to be factors at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

