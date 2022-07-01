Advertisement

Michigan State Police arrest 9 after ‘drug house’ raid in Three Rivers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 800 block of 8th Street.

According to the authorities, once inside the residence detectives located methamphetamines, heroin, and a weapon. In total, 9 people were arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for numerous charges, and outstanding warrants.

Additional charges are expected to follow for additional suspects in this investigation.

The drug house is expected to be condemned by Three Rivers Code Enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police SWET Office at 269-962-1225 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

